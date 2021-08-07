Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Video: Browns Training Camp Breakdown - August 6th

By Brad Ward
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmhtK_0bKiYzQd00

On Friday, the Cleveland Browns returned to the field for day eight of Training Camp 2021.

Brad Ward and Jared Mueller got together late Friday night to discuss how things have been going. Some of the topics from the podcast include:

  • To this point, the Browns are playing it safe with their players returning from injury including Grant Delpit.
  • Second-year wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones has been so impressive that he is forcing people to talk about him and what role he will play in 2021.
  • Baker Mayfield is having an efficient camp so far but remains without his contract extension while the Buffalo Bills inked their franchise quarterback Josh Allen to a six-year extension on Friday. How could Allen’s extension impact Mayfield?
  • And much, much more!

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

27K+
Followers
57K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Ward
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Latest Win-Loss Predictions for Every NFL Team

While the NFL draft and free agency provided plenty of on-paper insight as to what teams might look like in 2021, real answers and concerns are being uncovered now that camps have started. The Green Bay Packers, for example, know they'll have quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams know...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Geoff Schwartz: The Browns’ Problem Is Their Quarterback

Football analyst and former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz believes quarterback Baker Mayfield hamstrings the Cleveland Browns’ ability to win a Super Bowl. Schwartz explained his thinking during Tuesday’s edition of the “Minus Three Podcast.”. “They’re not going to be good enough to win the Super Bowl with Baker Mayfield,”...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Baker Mayfield gets absolutely blown away by what he witnessed in practice

The Cleveland Browns are having an open practice Sunday morning, but judging on the fan turnout, it could very well be mistaken for a Week 1 game. According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, an approximate total of 40,000 folks went to First Energy Stadium to see Baker Mayfield and company practice — a clear sign of the incredible electricity and excitement surrounding the Browns for the upcoming 2021 NFL season.
NFL247Sports

The Highest-Paid NFL Players Ever, Ranked

Who's the top-earning NFL player of all time? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Brady, Peyton Manning or Aaron Rodgers. So, who is it?. We've assembled a countdown of the 50 biggest money-makers in NFL history, according to Spotrac data. Football and financial stats are current through the end of the 2020 season.
NFLFanSided

3 Cleveland Browns losing leverage on roster spots

With the first real look at some of these players since 2020, it’s becoming apparent these three guys could see their time with the Cleveland Browns ending. The Cleveland Browns are now through their first full week of training camp and have multiple days of practicing with pads under their belt. As expected, the defense has shown drastic improvement, and to this point has caused a lot of frustration for Baker Mayfield and the offense.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Browns Make Preseason Opener Decision On Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have made a decision on Baker Mayfield’s participation in their first preseason matchup next week. Coming as no surprise, the fourth-year starting quarterback will not play against the Jacksonville Jaguars Aug. 14, per Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot. Mayfield is coming off the best season of his...
NFLFanSided

8 Cleveland Browns falling behind in training camp

Eight Cleveland Browns players who may not be having the training camp they would have liked. The Cleveland Browns play their first preseason game on Saturday, marking the beginning of the end of training camp. It’s been a productive time for the team, with players like Donovan Peoples-Jones and Mack...
NFLPosted by
BrownsDigest

Browns, Nick Chubb Reportedly Have Deal in Place

According to multiple reports, the Cleveland Browns and running back Nick Chubb may have a deal in place for an extension. Chubb is entering the final year of his rookie deal and both sides are motivated to get a deal done. Mike Jones of USA Today was first to report...
NFLrecordargusnews.com

Hype legit, talent undeniable as Browns open training camp

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — As Baker Mayfield rifled passes wide receivers to Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry on one field, star defensive ends Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney worked on their pass-rushing techniques on the other. There was plenty of other action on Cleveland’s opening day of training camp as the club’s standout offensive line fine-tuned blocking protections as […]
NFLCleveland News - Fox 8

Best way to get the season started: Fans are back at Browns training camp

BEREA, Ohio (WJW)– Cleveland Browns football fans are so optimistic about this season that you can just smell it in the air. It’s the scent of optimism along with the corned beef sandwiches they brought in their official team lunch bags. The year they spent without coming to practice or...

Comments / 0

Community Policy