CNBC Is As Clueless About El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law As Most Mainstream Media
This analysis of the Bitcoin Law will not age well. In a recent episode of CNBC’s “Beyond The Valley” podcast, they tried to cover the risks inherent in El Salvador’s decision to make Bitcoin legal tender and failed miserably. This is a technology-focused specialized podcast. Could they be this clueless? Or did they have an agenda and tried to muddy the waters with the worst information possible?bitcoinist.com
