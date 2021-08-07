Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

CNBC Is As Clueless About El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law As Most Mainstream Media

By Eduardo Próspero
bitcoinist.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis analysis of the Bitcoin Law will not age well. In a recent episode of CNBC’s “Beyond The Valley” podcast, they tried to cover the risks inherent in El Salvador’s decision to make Bitcoin legal tender and failed miserably. This is a technology-focused specialized podcast. Could they be this clueless? Or did they have an agenda and tried to muddy the waters with the worst information possible?

bitcoinist.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Network#Mainstream Media#Us Dollars#Cnbc#Bitcoin Insights#Fiat#Bitstamp Source#Btc Usd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
Related
Economybitcoinist.com

Jordan Peterson Inquires About Bitcoin And We All Learn. Part 2/ 2

The important thing about this podcast episode is, Jordan Peterson has a sizable audience. His viewers are probably not exposed to Bitcoin, and their first impression will arrive with the best quality of information possible. Everyone involved should be proud. Anyway, make sure to. of this limited series, it contains...
U.S. Politicsbitcoinist.com

Is The US Government Paving The Way For Bitcoin Adoption In the Future?

Governmental Bitcoin adoption seemed so far away just a year ago. Today, all eyes are on the US Senate and the infrastructure draft bill. Opinions vary. Lobbying efforts abound. Two competing amendments try to fix its troublesome wording. Could this controversy be signaling a plan for some kind of formal Bitcoin adoption in the future? It seems unlikely. However, a pseudonymous Bitcoin analyst presents a compelling case that will leave everyone wondering.
Businessdecrypt.co

Argentina Open to Adopting Bitcoin, Says President Alberto Fernandez

The president of Argentina, Alberto Fernandez, has suggested that he is amenable to the idea of crypto playing a larger role in Argentina’s economy, despite his own skepticism. During an interview on Caja Negra, aired by Filo.news yesterday, Fernandez was asked if he would consider making use of a central...
Lifestylebitcoinist.com

Visit Bitcoin Beach With This Complete Bitcoin Novice And See What You Learn

This video is fascinating. What would a complete Bitcoin novice ‘s experience visiting Bitcoin Beach be? Carol is from California, but she fell in love and moved to El Salvador. She runs the “That Expat Mom” YouTube channel and did us all a favor by visiting El Zonte. She’s admittedly clueless about Bitcoin, but eager to learn. Her husband Carlos and their two kids are with her. They begin their adventure with two goals.
EconomyValueWalk

El Salvador Officially Makes Shares Of AMC Legal Tender

In another move to attempt to attract young, American entrepreneurs to revitalize their nation. The government of El Salvador has officially proposed legislation that would make AMC shares legal tender, by law vendors would be forced to accept AMC shares as money. Disclaimer: This is a satirical article. This Value...
Currenciesftnnews.com

Why Bitcoin’s Mainstream Acceptance is Inevitable

It’s now over a decade since the world got the first cryptocurrency. And this cryptocurrency is still thriving, though some people thought it was a passing cloud. Today, Bitcoin has a market cap of almost 1 trillion. When you combine all cryptocurrencies’ value, you get more than a quarter trillion dollars.
Worldbitcoinist.com

News From El Salvador, Early August: Optimism, Donations, And Meetups

The outpour of Bitcoin-related news from El Salvador, AKA Bitcoin Country, slowed down. It’s the calm before the storm. The Bitcoin Law goes into effect in September. Nevertheless, things are happening and Bitcoinist is here to report on them. Who else but us reports on the little things that add up and end up changing the world? Nobody else in the crypto-space, that’s who.
Economyzycrypto.com

Bank Of America Sees Four Key Advantages Of El Salvador’s Bitcoin Gambit

Bank of America, the second-largest bank in the U.S., has recently released a report that unpacks its thoughts on El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin. The bank surprisingly identified four main benefits that the Central American nation stands to benefit from the world’s biggest cryptocurrency. Upsides To Using Bitcoin As Legal...
WorldCoinDesk

Digging Into El Salvador’s Bitcoin Bill

Though many had predicted governmental adoption of bitcoin would come, none had predicted it would happen so soon. The rest of the world has watched attentively as El Salvador embarks on a nation-scale trial run of bitcoin as legal tender. This unprecedented circumstance brings an abundance of technical and social challenges.
Economycryptopolitan.com

Moody’s drops El Salvador rating, cites new Bitcoin law as reason

Moody’s have decreased the rating for El Salvador, the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. This reduction in the El Salvador’s rating is mainly due to the Bitcoin law that weakened the nation. Moody’s claims that the new law caused great inconvenience and tension with other countries and...
Worldbitcoinist.com

Aljazeera Vs. El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

It’s time to turn our heads to the Arabic world. How does the Qatar-based international news station Aljazeera sees El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law? Are they as lost as western media or can they handle themselves in the cryptocurrency space? Well, their journalistic report is balanced and complete. Aljazeera gives you the good and the bad. They’re still confused about a few concepts, but that’s ok.
EconomyCoinDesk

Moody’s Lowers El Salvador Rating, Maintains Negative Outlook Partly Due to Bitcoin Law

In its ratings action, Moody’s lowered El Salvador's long-term, foreign-currency issuer and senior unsecured ratings to Caa1 from B3. Noting a “deterioration in the quality of policymaking,” the agency said that the Bitcoin law and other measures reflected “weakened governance in El Salvador, raising tensions with international partners – including the United States – and jeopardizing progress toward an agreement with the IMF (International Monetary Fund).”
Economybitcoin.com

Satoshi Versus the 'Infrastructure Bill' — Political Permission Not Required

When Satoshi Nakamoto released the Bitcoin white paper in October 2008, it likely wasn’t with the idea that governments and central banks needed to recognize, adopt, and regulate Bitcoin for everyone’s benefit. To the contrary, if anything can be taken away from that document and the message encoded in the genesis block, it’s that centralized institutions need not have any place in our financial lives outside our freely chosen, express consent for them to do so.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

El Salvador bond prices continue to fall, IMF deal holds key

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Spreads on dollar-denominated El Salvador bonds hit their highest level since November on Thursday, with some investors seeing an opportunity as yields flash double-digits across the curve. Government bond spreads to comparable U.S. Treasuries rose to 920 basis points (bps), up almost 400 bps...
InternetPosted by
Reason.com

To Fight Communism, the U.S. Should Beam Internet Into Cuba

The Cuban government has shut off the Cuban people's internet. The big demonstrations began four weeks ago, sparked, curiously, by a rap song. The key lyric is: "Freedom! No more Doctrine!" "Doctrine" refers to the "constant cycle of propaganda" from the government, explains Cuban émigré Alian Collazo in my newest...
CurrenciesCoinTelegraph

Bitcoin for cash: Do crypto ATMs make buying BTC easier for the mainstream?

Cash may be king when it comes to purchasing Bitcoin (BTC), as recent data states that there has been a spike in crypto ATM installations during 2021, showing a 71.3% increase from Jan. 1, 2021, until the time of reporting. Specifically speaking, there are currently over 24,000 crypto ATMs located across the globe. Data further suggests that crypto ATMs are being installed at a rate of about 52.3 machines per day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy