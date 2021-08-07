Cancel
Madison County, IN

Editorial: Visitors bureaus should be accountable

By The Herald Bulletin Editorial Board
The Herald Bulletin
The Herald Bulletin
 5 days ago
Bureaus promoting local tourism are all trying to get a share of the $13 billion spent (in non-COVID years) at destinations in Indiana. Tourism has been responsible for up to 5% of jobs in the state.

With a local bureau in nearly every Hoosier county, nine regional associations and about 16 Indiana associations compete to tell us how to spend travel dollars.

Most are funded through local food and beverage or innkeeper’s taxes, charged to folks dining out or visitors staying at hotels. The tax receipts are typically funneled through county treasurers and distributed through county fiscal bodies.

It should be simple, then, to follow the money — but it isn’t. These bureaus are sometimes protective of their financial successes or missteps. At this point, it might be informative to remind Madison County residents that one of the early intentions for the food and beverage tax was to build a civic center.

The Herald Bulletin recently sought to track the path of the funding for the Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau, which has offices off Interstate 69 at 6335 S. Scatterfield Road. The bureau, funded through the 5% innkeeper’s tax, offers grants to groups trying to attract tourists. Boasting a staff of five, the local bureau is operated by a commission of residents.

In response to The Herald Bulletin’s request citing the Access to Public Records Act (APRA), the bureau at first denied the request, forcing the newspaper to seek an opinion from Indiana Public Access Counselor Luke Britt. But bureau officials then rethought their response and provided information about the amount of tax money received and how those funds had been spent.

Britt’s response to The Herald Bulletin showed how varied and confusing the state’s approach has been to public records and innkeeper’s taxes. The bureau, Britt opined, is not a public agency.

That view matches that of the bureau’s attorney, Ashley Hopper, who said we’re dealing with two separate entities. Legally.

The commission is a public agency when it comes to APRA. But the commission contracts with the Visitors Bureau, which spends funds. Therefore, the bureau is not required to be audited by the state because it technically is not a public agency. This also means that the bureau is not subject to the public records act.

The apparent discrepancy is intentional.

In a 2018 case, the public access counselor was asked to resolve a 9-year-old controversy over the public release of innkeeper’s tax information for individual hotels in Jay County. Indiana statutes were too ambiguous, Britt found.

The Indiana General Assembly should modify the statutes to clarify the public status of such tax information and should re-examine the process in administering innkeeper’s taxes.

Issuance of funds should be a local decision based on tourism-promoting needs. That distribution has relied too much on the tax’s source, coming in part from visitors just passing through who have little interest in where the tax is going.

There should be public accountability for tax-receiving intermediaries such as visitor’s commissions as well as the recipients of those monies. As it stands, these mid-level commissions are shields against transparency.

