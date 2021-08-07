Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie County, NY

Letter: Parker’s unfair criticism of anti-vaxxers is careless

Buffalo News
 5 days ago

Kathleen Parker’s column “Rioters and anti-vaxxers are cut from the same torn, conspiracy-mongering cloth” on July 29 is simplistic. Where are the statistics? Not a one. Let’s get real. It is apples and oranges time if several hundred people storming the Capitol can be compared to millions of law-abiding people in one party. How about the statistics that women are getting the Covid-19 vaccine in greater numbers than men? How about the statistics that older Americans are vaccinated in greater numbers than are younger Americans? And I am putting the emphasis on the word American. Remember that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris said that they wouldn’t trust a vaccine that was produced during Donald Trump’s tenure. Talk about not following science. Parker, Harris and Biden are lazy indeed if they don’t cover Covid-19 as a medical emergency and avoid cockeyed attempts to bring politics into the mix.

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Health
Erie County, NY
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anti#Statistics#Apples And Oranges#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
HealthPosted by
NBC News

FDA OKs 3rd vaccine dose for immunocompromised people

The Food and Drug Administration amended the emergency use authorizations for the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines Thursday to allow some people with compromised immune systems to get a third dose. The change in FDA regulation is specific to patients who have been unable to mount an adequate immune...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...
SocietyPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from a groundbreaking Census report

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of data from the decennial count it conducted last year. The data, which will be...
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

US sending 3K troops for partial Afghan embassy evacuation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Just weeks before the U.S. is scheduled to end its war in Afghanistan, the Biden administration is rushing 3,000 fresh troops to the Kabul airport to help with a partial evacuation of the U.S. Embassy. The move highlights the stunning speed of a Taliban takeover of much of the country, including their capture on Thursday of Kandahar, the second-largest city and the birthplace of the Taliban movement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy