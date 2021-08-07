Letter: Parker’s unfair criticism of anti-vaxxers is careless

Kathleen Parker’s column “Rioters and anti-vaxxers are cut from the same torn, conspiracy-mongering cloth” on July 29 is simplistic. Where are the statistics? Not a one. Let’s get real. It is apples and oranges time if several hundred people storming the Capitol can be compared to millions of law-abiding people in one party. How about the statistics that women are getting the Covid-19 vaccine in greater numbers than men? How about the statistics that older Americans are vaccinated in greater numbers than are younger Americans? And I am putting the emphasis on the word American. Remember that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris said that they wouldn’t trust a vaccine that was produced during Donald Trump’s tenure. Talk about not following science. Parker, Harris and Biden are lazy indeed if they don’t cover Covid-19 as a medical emergency and avoid cockeyed attempts to bring politics into the mix.