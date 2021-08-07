Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Letter: Where is the reward for those shot early?

Buffalo News
 5 days ago

Those who refuse to get vaccinated are now bribed with drinks, lottery tickets, cash, etc. to get a shot. What about those of us who got their shots voluntarily. Shouldn’t we get some sort of a reward?. Ron Koczaja. Hamburg.

buffalonews.com

Comments / 0

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lottery
Related
RestaurantsEater

Starting September 1, Only Fully Vaccinated Individuals Will Be Allowed to Dine in a Quebec Restaurant

The Quebec government is requiring proof of vaccination from anyone hoping to eat — or drink — out in the province as of September 1. Quebec’s health minister Christian Dubé today shared details regarding the province’s soon-to-be-established COVID-19 vaccine passport system, which premier François Legault announced last week. He confirmed that restaurants and bars are among the non-essential business that will be required to verify that customers have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine next month.
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Honolulu, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

HIGotVaccinated announces new prizes to encourage those not yet vaccinated to get their shots

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state on Monday announced a new component for its HIGotVaccinated campaign for those who are not yet vaccinated. As part of “Vax Da Max,” the next 10,000 people to register — who are residents of Hawaii, 18 or older, and have initiated at least one of the vaccine shots on or after August 9 — are eligible to win a host of new prizes.
PharmaceuticalsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Hit the vaccine-hesitant where it counts: their wallets

Regarding “Missouri to offer $10,000 checks for vaccinations in bid to boost lagging numbers” (July 22): Let’s stop with all the lotteries and giveaways trying to convince people to be vaccinated. Instead, let’s go more directly to their wallets by doing this: Medicare and Medicaid participants should be strongly encouraged in every way conceivable to be vaccinated. The same with all other insured individuals, whether covered under an employer-sponsored or Affordable Care Act plan. Here’s the key part: Anyone who is vaccinated and becomes ill with the coronavirus would have all deductibles and copays waived for any and all virus-related health care expenses.
PharmaceuticalsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Give the vaccine-hesitant a deadline to get their shots

Regarding “Biden’s COVID-19 strategy thwarted by anti-vaxxers, delta variant” (July 29): Most of the vaccinated cannot understand the reluctance of our fellow citizens to get the coronavirus vaccine, a shot that greatly improves the chance of resisting the virus. The daily number of new vaccinations has slowed to a trickle.
ReligionBuffalo News

Letter: Do not judge unvaccinated, nor those seeking Eucharist

There were two articles in Everyone’s Column, on July 7 that really horrified me. First: “Unvaccinated must recognize certain social responsibility.” I am vaccinated and think everyone should. But it is not our decision. It is so new I can understand people’s reluctance. This person stated he is not upset about the unvaccinated dying that it’s “their own destructive behavior,” like a dodo bird. And part of our population should just die off. Really. How horrid a comparison. Oh, and “don’t worry, we will take care of your orphaned children.” Disgusting.
Pinellas County, FLPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

Mask up those students and protect them! | Letters

DeSantis plans executive order to halt school mask mandates | July 30. As a grandparent of five Pinellas County school-age children, I urge the Pinellas County School Board to mandate masks in all of the public schools. Doctors and scientists are telling us that masks save lives. Please listen to them and not to politicians who are catering to their base rather than being concerned with the health and welfare of the community. The elected governing body of our schools has the right to tell students, teachers, other school employees and visitors to wear masks. Mandating masks for everyone in schools also can teach the students responsibility and concern for all as opposed to just their own self comfort. That is a great lesson in patriotism and benevolence.
HealthBuffalo News

Letter: It is time to grow up when it comes to shots

I’ll start with the obvious. No one likes wearing a mask. No one likes getting shots. I, personally, hate being told I have to do something (that’s led to more than a few issues in my lifetime). That being said, a wise bear once said, “Only you can prevent forest fires!”
Advocacywestrivereagle.com

Letter to the Editor: Pay attention to those in need

My name is Ranay Keller. I write to you because I grew up on the CRST Reservation and still care about its people. And I am angry. My goal with this letter is to jar people. My dad was Mike Keller, an honorary member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. (If spirits can get angry with human acts, my dad’s anger joins mine.)

Comments / 0

Community Policy