Letter: Where is the reward for those shot early?

DeSantis plans executive order to halt school mask mandates | July 30. As a grandparent of five Pinellas County school-age children, I urge the Pinellas County School Board to mandate masks in all of the public schools. Doctors and scientists are telling us that masks save lives. Please listen to them and not to politicians who are catering to their base rather than being concerned with the health and welfare of the community. The elected governing body of our schools has the right to tell students, teachers, other school employees and visitors to wear masks. Mandating masks for everyone in schools also can teach the students responsibility and concern for all as opposed to just their own self comfort. That is a great lesson in patriotism and benevolence.