LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Saturday! Today expect a warm and windy day with mostly sunny skies. Winds will pick up from the south at 10 to 20 mph and gust between 25-30 mph. With the moisture back in our area, heat indices will approach or exceed the triple digits. Late this afternoon and into the evening hours there is a chance to see scattered showers and thunderstorms but most of the heavier activity will stay north of our viewing area.