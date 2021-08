Now is the time for the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities to finally recognize that the workforce crisis is now a real emergency. The staff that provide services and supports to the over 130,000 people with intellectual and developmental disabilities are underpaid and undervalued. Called direct support professionals, they are necessary supports to do everything from taking individuals shopping, providing help with everyday living skills, to getting people to the bathroom and lots more; and done in compassionate and friendly ways.