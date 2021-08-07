Washington Nationals’ revamped catching corps and more: Tres Barrera; Riley Adams; Keibert Ruiz...

Washington’s Nationals placed veteran catcher René Rivera on the 10-Day IL on August 3rd, (retroactive to Aug. 2) with a right elbow contusion, but instead of calling up new backstop Keibert Ruiz, (the top prospect in the organization once he was acquired in the 4 for-2 trade that sent Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the Los Angeles Dodgers), they opted to call up a catcher they acquired from Toronto’s Blue Jays at the 2021 trade deadline in return for left-handed closer Brad Hand: Riley Adams.