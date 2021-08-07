FTB: Summer studies of NHL free agents

While the Toronto Maple Leafs have remained quiet as the summer rolls on, the last few NHL free agents continue to find sign new contracts, but there are still a few recognisable names out there. Zach Parise is still holding out to find a new place to play after the Wild bought out his crazy contract and sent him packing. I had a double take on his age at 37 years-old. I knew he had played a long time, but it was still jarring to see. Perhaps it’s the fact that I just turned 40 that’s catching me off guard. It’s rare now to see NHL players close to my own age, though the Leafs can fix that one by bringing back Joe Thornton at 42 so there’s still actually someone on the team that’s older than me.