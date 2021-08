Dear Old Trainer: Queenie, our 4-year-old Corgi is full of life when we’re home, but when my husband and I leave for work she looks so sad I feel bad. We put a security cam in the living room and she just lays there and looks out the window all day while we’re gone. It worries me she misses us so much. A friend suggested getting a second dog to keep her company. Will that help cheer her up?