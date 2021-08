I just don’t get it. How is it possible that a team 20 games over .500 is 1-12 in extra innings? Can someone please explain it to me? I’m just at a loss for words. Last week, Eric did a terrific job going in-depth explaining how and why the Dodgers are so bad in extra innings. Make sure to go check it out if you haven’t done so yet. I won’t reiterate any of his points, this is just a post to voice my frustration and confusion.