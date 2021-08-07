Cancel
Public Health

Covid: Bristol digital platform helps boost young people’s job skills

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung people whose prospects have been impacted by Covid-19 are benefitting from a work experience scheme. Freestyle Bristol is an online platform run by young people aiming to allow participants to learn new skills. Producer Azélie Bourassa said organisations like this were needed after a "tough year". "Young people have...

#Youth Worker#Uk#Bristol Digital Platform#Kickstart Scheme#Universal Credit#Bbc West#Instagram
