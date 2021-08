Best Buy! Those who appreciate an “Old World” approach to Pinot Noir will enjoy a variety of aspects to this bargain by most standards, particularly when priced alongside its Willamette Valley peers. Red Hill Vineyard, established on a large scale in 1991 by the late Wayne Hitchings, is among the handful of vineyards that factored into this bottling orchestrated by Dundee winemaker Sarah Cabot. There’s a senese of earthiness from start to finish, along with dusty red fruit and fresh porcini mushroom. Its juiciness, supremely managed tannins, lower alcohol and reduced influence of oak combine for a great mouthfeel and an ideal dinner companion for any night of the week. Look for this at supermarkets and large retailers.