A McDonald’s franchise has settled a lawsuit in which workers claimed they were given masks made from dog diapers and coffee filters during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.In one of the more bizarre disputes from the early rush to control spread of the virus, five employees from a McDonald’s restaurant in Oakland, California, forced the restaurant to shut down in May 2020.In a letter to the state’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health, employee Yamile Osoy wrote that she and her 10-month-old son contracted Covid after the franchise failed to implement proper protocols. The lawsuit alleges that at...