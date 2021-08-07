Cancel
Howard Lake, MN

Cemetery headstones like tree trunks; Woodmen Fraternal Organizations

By Chris Marcotte reminiscewithchris @gmail.com
Grand Rapids Herald-Review
Cover picture for the articleThe first time I heard of the Woodmen was when I researched the 1897 axe murder of my third great-grandfather Thomas Boxell which is an unsolved crime. Joe Boxell, who was tried for the murder of his father belonged to the Modern Woodmen of America (MWA) in Howard Lake, MN. At the time of the trial, the newspapers speculated that the fellow Woodmen members, who were to be called as witnesses, might withhold incriminating information on Joe’s behalf.

