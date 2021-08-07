Staff column: When the weather went haywire

Where were you when the lights went out? Because it was one of the rare occasions that all of Cape Cod lost power at the same time, with only the radio to rely on. Thirty years ago next week (Aug. 16-20), Hurricane Bob blew in the doorway of Cape Cod with winds hitting 115 mph. It was a Category 2 hurricane when it struck the Cape and according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Bob packed sustained winds of 96 to 100 mph. The dangerous and very destructive storm caused 15 fatalities. Bob was also one of the costliest hurricanes ever in New England, causing $1.5 billion in damage in today’s dollars, and that was a lot of money back in 1991, too. Hurricane Bob was Cape Cod’s ‘Blizzard of ‘78’, and those who lived here then, all surely remember where they were and what they were dealing with that week.