Auchampaugh: A summer rescue in Moravia
This month I want to share with you all about a chance encounter with nature and the rescue of a baby robin. During one of our frequent violent July rainstorms with high winds, a baby bird fell from the nest. He was found wet and cold by my daughter in their yard in Moravia. Before the month was out, our whole family became involved in nurturing the little guy. It was a lesson in caring and determination to save the helpless robin.auburnpub.com
Comments / 0