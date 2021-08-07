Clippers defeat Storm Chasers in extras

The Nanaimo Clippers have traded for Ethan Mistry from the Toronto Jr Canadians of the OJHL. Ethan, an ’03 defenceman, played his minor hockey in the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) with Don Mills Flyers program before heading down south to play for the NV River Rats Program out of Mansfield, Massachusetts. While in the GTHL, often described as the best minor hockey league in North America, he helped his team win championships in 2017-2018 and in 2018-2019 while being the captain. As a result, he was drafted by the Niagara IceDogs in the OHL Priority Selection Draft (Major Junior) in 2019 but opted to pursue the NCAA route instead. He’s committed to attending Brown’s University in the NCAA Div. 1 starting in the 2022-2023 season.