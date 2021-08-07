Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Clippers defeat Storm Chasers in extras

Canton Repository
 3 days ago

Last game: Clippers 5, Storm Chasers 4, Friday at Huntington Park. Recap: Gabriel Arias hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Clippers edged visiting Omaha 5-4. Nolan Jones hit a two-run homer in the first inning and later added the RBI single in the eighth that would tie the game 4-4 and force extra innings. Jordan Stephens (1-0) earned the win in relief after three shutout innings. The Storm Chasers scored all four runs on three home runs, increasing the season total allowed by Columbus to 123.

www.cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilson Ramos
Person
Nolan Jones
Person
Gabriel Arias
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chasers#The Clippers#Extras#Clippers 5#Rbi#Columbus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers ball girl takes out fan who ran onto field during game

We’re not ones to praise the Dodgers here at KNBR, but sometimes you have to tip your cap. That’s what we’re doing to the Dodgers ball girl who was working the first-base line during Sunday’s game vs. the Angels. When a fan made his way on the field during the...
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
NBANew York Post

Kawhi Leonard decides to return to Clippers

It appears Kawhi Leonard will be running it back. The former NBA Finals MVP is planning on returning to the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Yahoo Sports. The 29-year-old declined his $36 million player option and became a free agent, but it had been long speculated he was doing so in order to negotiate a new deal with the Clippers. That deal is reportedly close, and terms are being discussed, according to the report.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants: Jake McGee’s impressive stretch out of the bullpen

Earlier this week, SF Giants close Jake McGee was selected as the National League Reliever of the month for July. It is a nice honor to recognize how well he has pitched recently, but his strong run as the team’s closer extends beyond just one month. SF Giants: Jake McGee’s...
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Photo Gallery: Mud Hens 9, Storm Chasers 3

The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the visiting Omaha Storm Chasers 9-3 during a Triple-A East baseball game at Fifth Third Field in Toledo on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Click the image above and the arrows on the left and right to view the full gallery.
Omaha, NEGretna Guide & News

Storm Chasers drop home series against the Saints

OMAHA — The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped their home series against the St. Paul Saints by falling in four of the six games, including losing the first three games of the series, at Werner Park July 20-25. The Storm Chasers are 42-29 on the season and hold a game lead over the Detroit Mud Hens in the Triple-A East Midwest […]
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Keon Johnson: Goes 21st to Clippers

Johnson was selected by the Clippers with the 21st overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The Clippers traded up from No. 25, giving up a future second-rounder in the process, to get their hands on one of the most athletic players in the draft. Johnson spent one season at Tennessee, where he averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.5 three-pointers per game (27.1 percent 3Pt). Johnson has plenty of talent, but he's unlikely to make much of a fantasy impact early on.
NBAchatsports.com

Clippers to Face Lakers in Summer League

It is that time of year again. With the NBA Draft on Thursday evening, the NBA Summer League is once again right around the corner. On Wednesday morning, the league released their Summer League broadcast schedule, and the LA Clippers will open up play against the Milwaukee Bucks on August 9th.
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Report: Clippers Interested in DeMar DeRozan

Amongst all players who are actually likely to hit the open market this summer, four-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan is expected to be one of the most sought after free agents. After spending nine seasons with the Toronto Raptors, DeRozan has spent the last three years in San Antonio with the Spurs.
Nashville, OHsunny95.com

Sounds 4, Clippers 3

NASHVILLE – Matt Lipka led off the seventh inning with an inside-the-park home run, kick-starting a three-run rally that sent the Nashville Sounds to a 4-3 win over the Clippers Tuesday in the opening game of a six-game series at First Horizon Park. Kyle Dowdy took over for Scott Moss...
NBACBS Sports

Clippers' Nicolas Batum: Staying with Clippers

Batum has agreed to a two-year deal to return to the Clippers, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Batum's versatility allowed the Clippers to play small for large portions of their playoff run. The 32-year-old shot 40.4 percent from three last season and will likely see a similar role for a short-handed Clippers squad next season.
Sportsnanaimoclippers.com

Clippers acquire Charles-Edward Tardif

The Clippers have moved one step closer to solidifying what will be a highly productive forward core for the 2021-2022 season. They have added forward Charles-Edward Tardif for future considerations from the Odessa Jackalopes of the NAHL. Tardif is a 2003 born centre from Québec City. He finished off his minor hockey career playing at the Ontario Hockey Academy in 2019-2020 where he accumulated 54 points, including 21 goals in 36 games played. Last season, he played in the NAHL for two teams as a rookie accumulating 11 points in 33 games. He is committed to moving onto the NCAA Division I in 2022-2023 for Michigan Tech.
Hockeynanaimoclippers.com

Clippers Deal for Ethan Mistry

The Nanaimo Clippers have traded for Ethan Mistry from the Toronto Jr Canadians of the OJHL. Ethan, an ’03 defenceman, played his minor hockey in the Greater Toronto Hockey League (GTHL) with Don Mills Flyers program before heading down south to play for the NV River Rats Program out of Mansfield, Massachusetts. While in the GTHL, often described as the best minor hockey league in North America, he helped his team win championships in 2017-2018 and in 2018-2019 while being the captain. As a result, he was drafted by the Niagara IceDogs in the OHL Priority Selection Draft (Major Junior) in 2019 but opted to pursue the NCAA route instead. He’s committed to attending Brown’s University in the NCAA Div. 1 starting in the 2022-2023 season.
MLBOmaha.com

Omaha Storm Chasers leave seven stranded in loss to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two sons of longtime major leaguers lifted Toledo to a 3-0 win over Omaha on Saturday. Mark Leiter Jr. struck out seven in six innings and Kody Clemens homered for the Mud Hens (42-32), who moved within one game of the Storm Chasers (44-31) in the Triple-A East standings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy