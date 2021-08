Pat Hitchcock, the only child of Alfred Hitchcock who appeared in the thrillers Stage Fright, Strangers on a Train and Psycho for the legendary British director, has died. She was 93. Hitchcock’s youngest daughter, Amblin executive Katie Fiala, told The Hollywood Reporter that her mother died Monday at her home in Thousand Oaks. Also the daughter of film editor/screenwriter Alma Reville — Pat Hitchcock’s parents were married for 54 years — the London native showed up on 10 episodes of CBS’ Alfred Hitchcock Presents from 1955-60, “whenever they needed a maid with an English accent,” she told The Washington Post in 1984. She...