Blessed Louis and Zelie Martin, the parents of St. Therese of Lisieux, were canonized by Pope Francis on October 18th, 2015, to coincide with the Synod of Bishops on the Family. Louis and Zelie Martin were models of holiness and piety, and together they saw to it that their children were raised to love and serve God. St. Therese has been called the greatest saint of modern times, and to have her parents—who contributed greatly to her upbringing—also be declared saints is a great testament to the crucial importance of parents in the spiritual and religious education of their children. The role of parents in shaping the souls of their children cannot be overstated. As the Catechism of the Catholic Church emphasizes: