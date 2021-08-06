BET Digital Launches New Lifestyle Series “It’s Too Early For This” Feat. DDG, Light Skin Keisha, Yung Baby Tate + More
BET Digital announces launch of new original weekly lifestyle show “It’s Too Early For This,” giving fans an unfiltered view into the “real lives” of celebrities before putting on their polished personas. In each episode, a new celebrity guest will walk fans through their typical day and in the process share personal stories about their lives and stardom before the lights and cameras turn on.www.blackfilm.com
