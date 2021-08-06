BET Digital Launches New Lifestyle Series “It’s Too Early For This” Feat. DDG, Light Skin Keisha, Yung Baby Tate + More

LA/Berlin based rapper, songwriter and actor, Black Prez who has done shows with Wiz Khalifa, Big Sean, G-Unit, and many others, will be dropping his new album Berla on Friday, August 13th. He’s been compared to Chance The Rapper, KYLE, Childish Gambino, and Jack Harlow and his music can be found on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, Fast & Furious, Netflix, Call of Duty, Power, Empire, MTV, BET and HBO. Black Prez has a unique sound and always represents where he comes from. He chose BERLA as the title for this album because he started recording in LA and finished recording in Berlin. Black Prez states “I think this album really represents two sides as well. I have two sides to me. I have two sides to life. And I live on two sides of the world.”