For more than twelve months, there had not been a single case of corona in the Australian capital Canberra and its surroundings. But this period of relative happiness is now over. As health officials announced on Thursday, Sars-CoV-2 infection was confirmed for the first time in a year. The local government responded quickly. Without wasting time, she imposed a rapid seven-day lockdown on the territory: residents are only allowed to leave the house for essential errands. The new measures took effect at 5 p.m. local time. This is the first curfew in the capital region since the early stages of the pandemic. As then, there were panic buying on Thursday.