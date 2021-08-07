State Rep. Skidmore Hosts Third District Dialogue to Discuss Workforce Development
BOCA RATON, Fla. – State Representative Kelly Skidmore will host a virtual conversation via Zoom on Monday, August 9 from 6-7 p.m. with workforce development experts, Dr. Charlene Ford principal of West Technical Education Center, Dr. Mildred Coyne senior vice president of Workforce Education and Innovation at Broward College, and Mr. Charles Duval assistant vice president of CareerSource in Palm Beach County.floridanationalnews.com
