Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

During the month of August, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will collect school supplies for students in the Twin Falls School District. Last year, TFSD served well over 400 homeless children. When school begins many students show up with no supplies whatsoever, making it difficult for students and teachers alike. School supplies for all grades, kindergarten through 12, are greatly needed. Supply lists for all grades are available in the gathering area of the church where the supplies will be collected.