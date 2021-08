The world was changing before the 2020 pandemic and the pandemic accelerated the changes. This is true of virtually every industry and aspect of society, but it is particularly true in regard to the film industry. Most industry watchers will point out that streaming services had been making real incursions into the number of theatergoers in the days leading up to the time when Covid-19 shuttered public venues throughout the world. This seemed to be the perfect storm for sinking theaters and boosting streaming services. As the film industry began to emerge from pandemic protocols, however, there were several changes around the industry and not all of them were as expected. Here is a sample of some of the major shifts and trends that can be seen today among movie makers.