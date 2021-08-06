Biden Extends Student-Loan Payment Freeze Through January

(CBS DFW) — The pandemic is still with us almost 17 months after COVID first shut down the economy. While the economy is largely open again, the Delta variant is pushing up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst improving economic conditions and threatens to tap the breaks on the recovery. Some people are still waiting for their finances to improve. Unemployment hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. About half of all states have at least attempted to discontinue the federal unemployment bonus early. The federal eviction moratorium ended July 31, creating another concern for the millions of people still short of food and behind on bills. The need for a fourth stimulus check remains among a millions of Americans. Can they expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?