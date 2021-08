(Willmar MN-) A detour for a portion of Highway 71 near the 71/23 split north of Willmar goes into effect today. Southbound traffic will be detoured up to three weeks and follow Kandiyohi County Roads 27, 9, and Highway 23. The detour is required so that crews can complete pavement maintenance on the southbound lane, which is being repaired from just north of Point Lake, where the concrete starts, to the far south end by Willmar Lake. Deteriorated concrete is being removed and replaced. The surface is being refinished using a process known as diamond grinding. Diamond grinding on concrete is like using sandpaper on wood in that it provides a smoother surface and as a result, a quieter ride. Only the far northern section of the work zone is being detoured.