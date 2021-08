(August 5, 2021) NTTA has announced that the Eastbound Sam Rayburn Tollway (SRT) Preston Rd Exit Ramp will be closed to traffic starting Sunday, August 8 through late September. As part of the ongoing SRT Fourth Lane Project, crews are working to build a new ramp to replace the eastbound Parkwood Blvd and Preston Rd exit ramps on the SRT, near the Stonebriar area and Dallas North Tollway. This new ramp will separate drivers exiting in the Stonebriar area, helping to keep the flow of traffic moving smoothly.