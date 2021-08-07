Cancel
Basketball

2021 Countdown to Kickoff: Lakeland Lakers

By Petar Hood
wfft.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAGRANGE, Ind. (WFFT) - 2020 saw a changing of the guard for Lakeland football. Ryan O'Shea took over as head coach of the team after Keith Thompson departed following his 15th season at the school. The Lakers went just 2-8 in O'Shea's first season at the helm, but they return...

