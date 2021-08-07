Cancel
Ottawa County, MI

Ottawa County health department announces quarantine guidelines for K-12 schools

Holland Sentinel
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOLLAND — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health announced its COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidelines in an order issued Friday, Aug. 6. Per the order, all confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases must isolate for at least 10 days. OCDPH is also requiring quarantines for all close contacts and household contacts based on guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC currently recommends 10-14 days for quarantining based on the presence of COVID-19 symptoms or a negative test result.

