Chicago, IL

OTL #773: The failures behind the fires, Your Passion 1st, Chicago youth neighborhood voices

By Outside the Loop
wgnradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Stephen discusses a new report about how the city could have prevented residential fires with Madison Hopkins of the Better Government Association, learns about a local nonprofit called Your Passion 1st that focuses on mentoring youth, and revisits a 2015 conversation with high school students about their experiences in Chicago neighborhoods. And the OTL Wrap Party segment, Mike and Producer Collin recap the show and reflect the importance of government oversight and local area codes.

