Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Jolted by Jays
Eovaldi (9-7) took the loss Friday as the Red Sox were routed 12-4 by the Blue Jays, surrendering seven runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four. The right-hander seemed to be in firm control as he blanked Toronto through four frames, but everything fell apart for Boston in the fifth as the Jays sent 14 men to the plate and scored nine runs. Eovaldi has been tagged for at least five runs in three of his last five starts, saddling him with a 5.09 ERA since the beginning of July despite a strong 1.19 WHIP and 40:5 K:BB through 35.1 innings over that stretch.www.cbssports.com
