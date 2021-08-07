Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Jolted by Jays

It was not the most fun afternoon for Red Sox fans, who watched other contenders around the league improve via trade while their team stood pat. The consolations were A, that there was still time to make additions, and B, the team is still playing pretty well and had a chance to take three of four against Toronto with a win over the Blue Jays on Thursday. Well, uh, A is still in play, I suppose. The actual game on the field was a disaster, with Eduardo Rodriguez having nothing and being lifted in the fourth, and then the bullpen further imploding to give up 13 runs total between all of the pitchers. And we can’t let the offense off the hook either, as they scored just one run. It was just terrible all around.