Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Red Sox's Nathan Eovaldi: Jolted by Jays

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Eovaldi (9-7) took the loss Friday as the Red Sox were routed 12-4 by the Blue Jays, surrendering seven runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four. The right-hander seemed to be in firm control as he blanked Toronto through four frames, but everything fell apart for Boston in the fifth as the Jays sent 14 men to the plate and scored nine runs. Eovaldi has been tagged for at least five runs in three of his last five starts, saddling him with a 5.09 ERA since the beginning of July despite a strong 1.19 WHIP and 40:5 K:BB through 35.1 innings over that stretch.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Sox#The Red Sox#The Blue Jays
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

Xander Bogaerts Sends Clear Message To Teammates After Red Sox Loss

Xander Bogaerts didn’t mince words Saturday night after the Red Sox lost to the Rays. Boston’s 9-5 loss, during which Nathan Eovaldi became the third consecutive Red Sox starter to surrender at least six runs, left the team looking up at Tampa Bay from second place in the American League East. The recent struggles, sandwiched around the trade deadline and happening amid surges from rivals, have created a sense of urgency ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Rays.
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox could be on the verge of roster shakeup; Garrett Richards to bullpen, Bobby Dalbec to WooSox among possibilities

BOSTON -- After losing 10 of their last 13 games, the Red Sox might be ready to shake things up a bit. Throughout the first 4 ½ months of the season, the Sox have largely stuck with the same core of players while shuffling only complementary pieces on the outskirts of their roster. But with just 48 games left -- and their deficit in the AL East growing by the day -- it wouldn’t come as a surprise if some major roster shuffling takes place soon. In fact, many possibilities are being discussed, major-league sources said this week.
MLBNBC Sports

Tomase: The case for a catcher shakeup as Vazquez scuffles

In April, Red Sox manager Alex Cora proudly referred to Christian Vazquez as one of the best all-around catchers in baseball. Vazquez had just launched homers in consecutive wins over the Tampa Bay Rays, cheekily declaring, "I feel sexy at the plate." Four months later, he's running out of time...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Blue Jays vs. Red Sox prediction: Toronto is the play

An all-out brawl broke out in a Brooklyn pizzeria about 3 a.m. this week. Patrons felt their order was taking too long and within seconds, a spaghetti western unfolded. With fists and pepperoni flying, kitchen workers took full advantage of home field, battering the angry customers with utensils, ladles and paddles. Who says nothing good ever happens at 3 a.m? You can catch the insurrection on YouTube. President Joe Biden did. “You can’t look at that video and say nothing happened.” Witnesses said the patrons entered in a bad mood and were overheard complaining about the Olympic coverage on Peacock.
MLBhawaiitelegraph.com

Blue Jays roll up 16 hits in rout of Red Sox

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. launched a three-run home run and Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu struck out five over six scoreless innings to power the Blue Jays in a 13-1 rout of the host Boston Red Sox on Thursday night. It was the 33rd homer of the season for Guerrero (2-for-5),...
MLBallfans.co

Blue Jays crush Red Sox, head home on high note

BOSTON (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer all the way out of Fenway Park, Hyun Jin Ryu held Boston to two hits over six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Red Sox 13-1 on Thursday night. Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run double for the Blue...
MLBSportsGrid

MLB Betting Preview: Blue Jays vs. Red Sox

The Blue Jays and Red Sox will conclude their four-game set a day after splitting a day-night doubleheader on Wednesday. Toronto will be looking for the series split a day before heading home for the first time in almost two years. The Jays have been playing their home games in Dunedin and Buffalo because of COVID-19 restrictions.
MLBFOX Sports

Ryu scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Red Sox

LINE: Red Sox -114, Blue Jays -103; over/under is 10 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Boston and Toronto will face off on Thursday. The Red Sox are 33-21 on their home turf. Boston is averaging 4.8 RBIs per game this season. Rafael Devers leads the team with 84 total runs batted in.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Red Sox win nightcap to split twin bill with Blue Jays

Taylor Houck pitched four solid innings, Jarren Duran settled for a triple on an exciting trip around the bases and the host Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-1 to salvage a split of their day-night doubleheader Wednesday. Kevin Plawecki finished with three hits in the Red Sox's...
MLBtheScore

Report: Blue Jays, Red Sox, Yankees competing for Schwarber

Kyle Schwarber may not be in a Washington Nationals uniform when he returns from the injured list. The slugger is expected to be traded before Friday's deadline, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman. The Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, and Toronto Blue Jays are reportedly showing interest.
MLBBirmingham Star

Battle of lefties as Blue Jays, Red Sox close out series

Even if the Boston Red Sox stand pat at Friday's trade deadline, a win like the one they had over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night is plenty reassuring. A rookie starter striking out seven over four dominant innings. A 24-year-old outfielder less than two weeks into his major league career legging out an apparent inside-the-park home run. A backup catcher finishing 3-for-3 to raise his average to .300.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 1, Blue Jays 13: Red Sox fans have had better days

It was not the most fun afternoon for Red Sox fans, who watched other contenders around the league improve via trade while their team stood pat. The consolations were A, that there was still time to make additions, and B, the team is still playing pretty well and had a chance to take three of four against Toronto with a win over the Blue Jays on Thursday. Well, uh, A is still in play, I suppose. The actual game on the field was a disaster, with Eduardo Rodriguez having nothing and being lifted in the fourth, and then the bullpen further imploding to give up 13 runs total between all of the pitchers. And we can’t let the offense off the hook either, as they scored just one run. It was just terrible all around.
MLBSportsnet.ca

Blue Jays split doubleheader with Red Sox as trade deadline nears

If you’re looking for a microcosm of the 2021 Toronto Blue Jays — beating up on clubs beneath .500 while competing just doggedly enough to drop repeated heart-breakers to teams above; experiencing league-worst results in one-run games; holding a middling win-loss record blatantly belying a substantially positive run differential; demonstrating unquestionable resilience in bouncing back from gut-punch defeats; featuring decent-but-not-dominant starting pitching; suffering persistent bullpen implosions; boasting one of MLB’s most potent offences that can put up a touchdown in an inning yet has inexplicably failed to produce in late-and-close situations — the club’s season series against the Boston Red Sox is a good place to start.
MLBYardbarker

Blue Jays Drub Red Sox on Eve of Trade Deadline, Return to Toronto

As rain cascaded over the light standards at Fenway Park, the Blue Jays looked determine to win, and wasted no time doing so. George Springer struck out to begin the first, but the next three Blue Jays reached base against Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodríguez. With three ducks on the pond, Teoscar Hernández broke the ice on a two-run double off the right field wall. Toronto added another run in the second, two in the fourth, three in the fifth, three in the sixth and one in the seventh in an utter beatdown on Thursday night.
MLBSun-Journal

Blue Jays pound Rodriguez, Red Sox

BOSTON — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer all the way out of Fenway Park, Hyun Jin Ryu held Boston to two hits over six innings and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Red Sox 13-1 on Thursday night. Teoscar Hernández hit a two-run double for the Blue Jays,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy