Diamondbacks' Matt Peacock: Earns relief win Friday

Peacock (5-6) allowed three hits and struck out four over 4.2 scoreless relief innings to earn the win over the Padres on Friday. For the second time in five days, Peacock was asked to provide bulk relief innings for starter-for-now Caleb Smith, who walked six and gave up five runs over 1.1 innings. He restored order for the Diamondbacks, who were able to comeback from a 5-0 deficit to win. Peacock, who has pitched as both a starter and reliever this season, could rejoin the rotation in place of Smith, who has lasted less than two innings in three of his last five starts while posting a 14.04 ERA in those outings.