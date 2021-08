When the new 2022 Audi RS3 first debuted, it made quite the stir with its new RS Torque Splitter rear differential. That might not sound that important but it makes the RS3 the first ever Haldex-based Audi capable of rear-biased power. With its new rear-biased power, the new RS3 is a far better driver’s car than before and more capable on track. But is it quick enough to take down the superb BMW M2 CS at the most treacherous track in the world? As it turns out, possibly, yes.