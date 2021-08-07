Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dothan, AL

4 Bedroom Home in Dothan - $400,000

Dothan Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis beautiful home features a large grand room where the kitchen features quartz counter tops, a pot filler, stainless steel appliances, and a large farm sink that over looks the spacious den and dining room with coffered ceilings. Privately fenced in back yard, screened in porch, built in stone fireplace, and covered pavilion with electricity hookup. Upstairs: Bonus room, 3 bedrooms, and jack/jill bath. Storage under the stairs is being used as an adorable playroom. Master downstairs.

dothaneagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dothan, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Dothan, AL
Business
Dothan, AL
Real Estate
Local
Alabama Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedroom Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court leaves intact Indiana University's vaccination requirement

The Supreme Court on Thursday left intact Indiana University's requirement that students be vaccinated against COVID-19 before attending classes this fall. The ruling was issued unilaterally by Justice Amy Coney Barrett , who handles emergency matters from Indiana, and came in response to a request earlier this month from eight Indiana students to block the requirement.
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

HHS joins vaccine trend, orders shots for its health workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday. The order from Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy