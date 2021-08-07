Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware County, PA

I-95 Single, Double Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Interstate 95 motorists will encounter single and double lane closures in both directions next week at several locations between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) Interchange for various construction activities under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, Delaware County.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
County
Delaware County, PA
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
Chester, PA
Traffic
Delaware County, PA
Traffic
City
Chester, PA
City
Upper Chichester Township, PA
City
Ridley Park, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interstate 95#Traffic Signs#Weather#Penndot#Tinicum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Related
Posted by
MyChesCo

Conchester Highway, Chichester Avenue Lane Closures Next Week in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced lane closures with flagging are scheduled on U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) and Chichester Avenue in Bethel and Upper Chichester townships, Delaware County, on Tuesday, August 17, through Friday, August 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for geotechnical drilling.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Highways in Philadelphia, Chester Counties Restricted Next Week for Safety Improvements

KING oF PRUSSIA, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that intermittent lane closures will be in place on three state highways in Philadelphia and Chester counties on Monday, August 16, through Friday, August 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for lane separator and delineator installations under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region.
Charlestown, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Morehall Road Lane Closure Scheduled Weekdays in Charlestown Township

CHARLESTOWN, TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a periodic lane closure will be in place on Morehall Road between Route 29 (State Road) and White Horse Road in Charlestown Township, Chester County, on Friday, August 13, and Monday, August 16, through Friday, August 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for basin remediation under a project to restore and reconstruct 11 stormwater management sites in Bucks, Chester and Delaware counties.
Posted by
MyChesCo

Stricklersville Road Bridge Rehabilitated, Reopened in Franklin Township, Chester County

FRANKLIN TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the bridge carrying Stricklersville Road over Christina River in Franklin Township, Chester County, has reopened following repair under a project to rehabilitate or replace several poor condition bridges in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties. The Stricklersville Road bridge...
Lancaster County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Concrete Patching Scheduled on Route 283 in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA — Concrete pavement patching is scheduled for this weekend on a section of westbound Route 283 in Lancaster County. This work is included in a pavement preservation project on Route 283 in Elizabethtown Borough and Mount Joy Township. Weather permitting, PennDOT contractors will perform concrete patching from...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Nine SEPTA Maintenance Managers and Vendors Charged with Bribery and Fraud

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Mark Irvello, 56, of Broomall, PA; Stanley Woloff, 58, of Philadelphia, PA; David Abell, 72, of Chincoteague Island, VA; Stephen Kish, 65, of Philadelphia, PA; Rodney Martinez, 50, of Blackwood, NJ; Jesse Fleck, 43, of Philadelphia, PA; Peter Brauner, 58, of Kintersville, PA; James Turner, 59, of Horsham, PA; and John Brady, 60, of Blue Bell, PA; were charged in separate Criminal Informations with bribery and fraud offenses.
Posted by
MyChesCo

Frontage Opens a New State-of-the-Art Laboratory Facility in Exton, PA

EXTON, PA — Frontage Laboratories, Inc. this week announced that it has completed construction of a new 71,000 square foot laboratory facility located at 760 Pennsylvania Drive in Exton, Pennsylvania. This new state of the art facility will support the increased client demand for CMC and Biologics services, as well...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania To Launch “PA CareerLink Day” on Aug. 12

HARRISBURG, PA — Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced a statewide PA CareerLink® Day on Aug. 12. This is a special opportunity for people looking for a job to visit their local PA CareerLinks® and take advantage of job fairs, open houses, employer talks, and other free activities that connect job seekers with employers trying to expand their workforce.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Upcoming Ports Career Fair Seeks to Increase Number of Longshoremen

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A number of organizations and educational institutions have partnered to host a career fair for job seekers interested in becoming longshoremen—offloading and onboarding cargo delivered by ship via the Delaware River to the ports of Delaware, Southern New Jersey, and Southeastern Pennsylvania. The hiring event intends to fill an acute need for skilled labor in the maritime industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy