I-95 Single, Double Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Interstate 95 motorists will encounter single and double lane closures in both directions next week at several locations between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) Interchange for various construction activities under a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, Delaware County.