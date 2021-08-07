Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Palm Beach County through 800 AM EDT At 732 AM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms capable of producing a funnel cloud along a line extending from Juno Ridge to Downtown West Palm Beach to near Lantana. Movement was north at 5 mph. HAZARD...Funnel clouds and winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Funnel clouds occasionally touch down and produce tornadoes or waterspouts. Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Wellington, Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Lake Worth, Riviera Beach, Palm Beach, Tequesta, Juno Beach, Ocean Ridge, Greenacres, Palm Springs, North Palm Beach, Lantana, Lake Park, Atlantis, Haverhill and Cloud Lake. FUNNEL CLOUD...POSSIBLE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH