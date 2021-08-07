Springfield considers regular testing, masking for unvaccinated city employees
Unvaccinated Springfield city employees could soon be required to test regularly for COVID-19 or wear a mask while working. Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder said the city's Office of Corporation Counsel is looking into the legality of requiring regular testing for city employees before drafting an ordinance. Similar rules have been implemented in other municipalities as a result of a country-wide resurgence in confirmed cases of COVID-19.qconline.com
