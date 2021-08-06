Cancel
Law

Will a municipal court go after cell phone records for domestic violence cases?

By Asked in Bothell, WA
 4 days ago

My husband got into a fight three months ago, he slapped me on the arm, I only had a red hand print on my arm. The police took pictures of it. This is his first offense and the first time he’s ever gotten in trouble besides a warrant in a different county that he didn’t even know about or what it’s about until the judge brought it up. There is a no contact order. Thing is we have a child and I have the child right now. We have been in contact for our child to meet family.

