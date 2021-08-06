Will a municipal court go after cell phone records for domestic violence cases?

GLENDORA (CBSLA) – An armed domestic violence suspect was shot and killed by Azusa police early Wednesday morning in neighboring Glendora after attempting to carjack several vehicles and then pointing a gun at officers, authorities said. Aug. 4, 2021. (CBSLA) The shooting occurred at 1:09 a.m. at Glendora Avenue and Route 66, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The incident began when Glendora police responded to a 911 call on Myrtle Street from a woman who claimed her boyfriend, a man between 20 and 25 years of age, had assaulted her. She said he was armed with a handgun. When they arrived on scene, the suspect pointed a gun at the officers and then ran away, the sheriff’s department said. Responding Azusa police then located the suspect in the intersection of Glendora Avenue and Route 66, where he was trying to carjack vehicles, LASD reports. When he pointed a handgun at the Azusa officers, they opened fire on him, the sheriff’s department said. The suspect was rushed to a hospital, where he died. He was not identified. A gun was recovered at the scene. No officers were hurt. The sheriff’s department is assisting in the investigation.