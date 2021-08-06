Cancel
My son has a temporary order of custody from NY, can he bring his daughter out of state to visit family for a week on vacation?

Child's mother was brought to rehab and CPS was involved. Court granted my son a temporary order of custody which states he has "primary physical custody" and the mother is allowed supervised visits. He fell between the cracks, the case was never rescheduled by the court after covid lockdown in NY and he is still waiting for a return to family court to make the temporary order permanent. Mother has once again been brought to detox but AMA'd from the hospital, CPS once again involved.

