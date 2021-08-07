Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Amazon

Column by Dorothy Burchett: If you see something, say something

By Video play button
New Castle News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI don’t mean the kind of reporter who works for a newspaper, or television station or radio station, although I once did that for a newspaper. I report things I see to people who can make things happen. For instance, if I use the facilities at a restaurant or convenience...

www.ncnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
AmazonThe Herald

Burchette column: We’re all reporters in the story of life

I don’t mean the kind of reporter who works for a newspaper, or television station or radio station, although I once was for a newspaper. I report things I see to people who can make things happen. For instance, if I use the facilities at a restaurant or convenience store,...
Missouri StatePosted by
KIX 105.7

Sedalians Have Something To Say To Out Of Town Fairgoers

It always starts about a week before the The Missouri State Fair. People start to come in from all over, and traffic really picks up here in town.Of course you've noticed it... they're here. The Out of Towners. So I thought, well, there's always a few things I've thought I wanted to say to them when they come here. I've even written about it. But this time, I wanted YOUR take. So I asked you on our Facebook page, "What's something you'd like to tell the out of towners coming for the Fair?" You guys definitely had some strong opinions.
Public SafetyMaui News

When abuse occurs, see something, say something

In the July 16 issue of The Maui News, it was reported that a former youth basketball coach was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two teenage girls who were on his team. The article mentions numerous letters submitted to Judge Bissen on the defendant’s behalf in...
Entertainmentsportswar.com

You planning something big?

Random thought: if a thread gets nuked, what happens to the like count? ** -- VTScanlo 08/04/2021 1:38PM. Likes used to stay. Haven't seen the question for a while, though. ** -- TomTurkey 08/04/2021 6:38PM. If I’m going down, it should at least be in a blaze of glory! --...
Relationshipsdistrictchronicles.com

‘Hush, She’s Sleeping’ — Story of the Day

I did everything I could for my husband but he always seemed to be dissatisfied. One day, I woke up to my husband’s voice in the hall along with a female voice. “How could he?” I thought. And that was the last straw for me. I work at a bank...
KidsPosted by
The Independent

‘Look at my child’: Furious mother shares images of daughter, 9, fighting Covid as she pleads for masks and jabs

A distraught mother from Tennessee has shared the story of her nine-year-old daughter, who has been fighting severe Covid-19 complications from last 14 days, in a direct plea to Americans to get vaccinated.Mirsada Muric, 26, whose daughter Blair was put on a ventilator for a brief time and a feeding tube later, has lashed out at people refusing to wear masks and spreading Covid misinformation.“LOOK AT MY CHILD. THIS is why people are afraid. THIS is why people beg for you to wear a mask. Who are you hurting by wearing one? What freaking rights are you losing?!” she said...
Nelsonville, OHAthens Messenger

Something different

Last week’s Something different winner was Evelyn Barnes of Nelsonville, who correctly identified the following differences:. With Movies 10 open again, we will be returning to presenting winners with gift cards good for two passes to the winner of Something Different contests. Be sure to include your mailing address with your submission.
Entertainmentheraldstandard.com

Something to celebrate

Odds are you got out the crayons and filled in the lines in one when you were a kid, using your own creativity to decide whether Donald Duck should be yellow or blue, or what shade of red should grace the suit of Santa Claus. When you're part of the pre-K set, coloring books are fun, nothing more and nothing less. But, it turns out, drawing in a coloring book confers benefits that help enhance learning and imagination and assist in the development of motor skills.
New Castle, PANew Castle News

Mom felt safe, secure, at home at UPMC Jameson

To all the beautiful staff on 2 West at UPMC Jameson who gave of themselves each day for your excellent care and professional attention you provided to our mother, Rose Temperato (nurses, PCAs, therapists, case managers, housekeepers, etc.). You know who you are. Our mom felt safe. She felt secure....
AgricultureMitchellrepublic.com

Holbert: Visit a farm, you'll probably learn something

For someone growing up in the middle of nowhere, a map dot, a stop sign on the black top kind of small town, I’ve been very blessed to have been all over not only the country but the world. Parents who instilled in me a love of travel to see something different from where I came from and also a healthy appreciation for the tiny town I did come from are something I don’t take for granted.
Religionhighplainsobserver.com

Get To Know God

“For since the creation of the world God's invisible qualities—his eternal power and divine nature—have been clearly seen, being understood from what has been made, so that people are without excuse." Romans 1:20 (NIV) The fruitfulness of your prayers doesn’t depend on how much you know about prayer but on...
ReligionBelief.Net

4 Obstacles Distracting Us From God’s Ability to Remove Shame

Sitting in the police station with hand cuffs on and in a gunny sack dress, I was the picture of shame. Looking down at my feet and hoping I did not recognize anyone (not that I thought I would), this homeschool momma was praying for the rapture. My head was spinning with details of the day and the stinging reality that I might be spending a night in jail. And worse, the aftermath of having been arrested and the ensuing shame that would follow.
Environmenthccommunityjournal.com

‘You’re welcome’

I know many of you Kerr County locals are wondering why it rained this past weekend, and all I can say is, “You’re welcome.” I know this claim will be taken with a certain amount of skepticism and maybe even accusations of blasphemy, but there’s just no other logical explanation. For all seven of my readers out there, you may recall an article I wrote a few months ago called “Kerr’s Theory of Reverse Prediction.” Basically, it was a scientific explanation of a precept that I hoped to prove into law demonstrating that whatever I expect to happen will produce the complete opposite result. The purpose of this article is an addendum to the previous piece where I intend to prove that my actions will usually produce an unintended consequence.
Lifestyleallotsego.com

world of hidden wonders

I am a walker by nature, but it has been a while since I have taken a walk of any substantial length. Most of our walks around here are two to three miles. That, coupled with working in the gardens and doing chores up here on the hill, usually serves as a worthy, and tiring, supplement to longer walks.
Petswyodaily.com

Karla's Kolumn: Cats in harmony

It has been a busy summer and I know you are all wondering how the cats are doing since last I wrote there was still some disgruntlement, mainly between the two males. Chuck had refused to eat with Tigger and Fluffy, mainly because they would push him out of the way. I felt sorry for him and started feeding him separately at the back door. But then came the ants all over the cat food and into the doorway.
Societyelizabethton.com

Something to ponder

There are a lot of things in this world I do not understand. I don’t understand why we live in a world where children go hungry, I don’t understand why some people do not feel a sense of pride in working for what they have instead of expecting something always to be given to them. I especially do not understand why or how someone could not like a particular group of people because of race or color.
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Why Tho? Is one-ply toilet paper a true love dealbreaker?

This is the latest installment of The Oregonian/OregonLive’s advice column, “Why Tho?” by Lizzy Acker. Lizzy’s advice first appears in our weekly advice newsletter. Want to get it early? Subscribe now. Dear Lizzy,. My girlfriend and I have been in a relationship for the better part of the last decade....

Comments / 0

Community Policy