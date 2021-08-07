Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Column by Gary Church: Don't let tree planting stump you later on

By Video play button
New Castle News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlanting trees in our yard can create a beautiful landscape, and help lower the use of your air conditioner during the hot summer months. One problem is, 40 years later, they may scare you to death during a windstorm, which is true of the the storm damage I’ve observed this year.

www.ncnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tree Planting#Plant#Volcano#Stump#Penn Power#American#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningPosted by
Simplemost

How To Multiply Your Hydrangeas Without Spending A Dime

Hydrangeas are as fascinating as they are beautiful. There are about 100 species of this flowering shrub, although you’ll find a few main types in North America. They may be white, pink, blue, red, purple and even pistachio. Gardeners can change the colors of hydrangeas by adjusting the soil’s pH levels, as well.
GardeningTree Hugger

Growing Lilac in Your Backyard: Plant Care Tips

Lilacs are such a bright spot in spring, serving as a reminder to us that warmer days are ahead. If you are approaching a garden or neighborhood with blooming lilacs, you’re sure to smell them before you see them. The tiny flower clusters pack a powerful and sweet punch of fragrance that can fill a yard or room, even if you only have a single cut flower.
Gardeningcountryliving.com

Why plant leaves turn yellow

One of the biggest problems for plant parents is plant leaves turning yellow. Have you done a frantic Google search to find a solution? Put simply, yellow leaves on plants is a signal that your plant needs extra help. "The condition is known as chlorosis, and it occurs when something...
AgricultureBHG

Poison Hemlock, a Toxic and Invasive Plant, Is Spreading to Gardens Across the Country

Removing weeds from your yard can feel like a never-ending battle, but it's key to keeping your lawn and garden looking their best and your plants healthy. In some cases, those weeds can impact your own health as well. You may already be familiar with certain dangerous plants to avoid, like poison ivy, but right now it's poison hemlock that's grabbing our attention. Recently, populations of this toxic and invasive plant have been exploding in parks and gardens across the country. It thrives in moist soil and the flooding the country has been experiencing has played a part in its unprecedented growth. Every part of poison hemlock is highly toxic to humans, livestock, and other animals, including your dog or cat.
Gardeningmarthastewart.com

These Signs Indicate That Your Hydrangeas Are Done Blooming for the Summer

Your hydrangeas' season-long bloom time often depends upon which varieties you have planted in your yard, says Stacey Hirvela, a horticulturist with Proven Winners ColorChoice Shrubs. Some, like panicle and smooth hydrangeas, remain beautiful long after the flowers fade. The former, for example, will transform from white or green to various shades of red and pink, putting on a right up until the first frost of autumn.
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Press

Outdoors column: Listening to your trees

Lately, the weather in Sheridan County has been a little bit hotter and drier than normal. Did you notice? While this type of weather is good for grilling in the backyard, or increasing the size of forest fires, it can also be a hardship for our shade trees. Recently, I...
Gardeninggoodhousekeeping.com

12 Best Vegetables and Flowers to Plant in October

What’s not to love about cherry blossom trees blooming or colorful meadows of tulips? While we know these plants are symbols of spring, much of the planting is done during fall! Although fall isn’t peak growing season, there is still a lot of opportunity to start planting in your garden or house containers. We know, it sounds counterintuitive but you’ll have a lot to look forward to when spring rolls around, trust us. So whether you are ready to graduate from your house plants or already have a small garden, these vegetables and flowers are perfect to plant in October.
Gardeningblufftontoday.com

Do you recognize this mystery plant?

This past weekend I went kayaking — again. I was driving along the backroads toward our beautiful Edisto River in northern Colleton County when I spied a wonderful habitat. A loading deck. Not the kind of loading deck you use to get a piano from a truck inside a concert...
GardeningDaily Review & Sunday Review

GREEN SPACE: Planting bulbs? Don't do these things

Given my life experience -- married to the same woman for 50 years, two daughters, once teen-age girls, a house of three women and me -- I am always astonished when I find people who want to listen to me talk. A while back I did a spring seminar on...
Pierre, SDdrgnews.com

While you’re watering, don’t forget the mature trees

Because of the drought, many people are diligently watering lawns, gardens and young trees to keep things green and growing. But, Art Smith with East Pierre Landscape and Garden Center says established trees need to be watered too– and what comes out of your lawn sprinklers doesn’t count. How much...
GardeningWright County Journal Press

Watering the yard and garden in extreme drought

Authors: Natalie Hoidal, local foods educator; Annalisa Hultberg, food safety educator; Julie Weisenhorn, horticulture educator — UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA EXTENSION -www.extension.umn.edu. Use raked leaves as mulch around trees, shrubs and perennials. Save time later this fall by cleaning empty rain barrels now. A few weeks ago, we published an article...
Los Angeles, CAPLANetizen

The Problem with Tree Planting Programs

Around the world, pledges to plant more trees in cities have taken off as a perceived "feel-good cure-all for global warming. In the U.S., conservative leaders like former President Donald Trump have touted tree-planting while working to eliminate emissions regulations." But the reality of planting trees is more complicated, write Feargus O'Sullivan and Linda Poon.
GardeningRichmond Register

Cover crops for your garden

Your garden has done a great job of feeding you this season, why not return the favor? Instead of leaving the ground open over the winter, consider planting a cover crop, also known as green manure. Cover crops can add organic matter to the soil, reduce soil erosion, weed suppression, and help to maintain the integrity of the soil.
GardeningLas Vegas Herald

How to Keep Your Yard Low Maintenance

Most of us dislike yard work, at least to some extent. And if you have a rental property, extensive yard work can cost you even more time and money. It's true that having a "nice" yard for your property can increase its appeal to potential tenants and potential sellers alike, but high-maintenance flourishes are much more trouble than they're worth.
GardeningWHNT-TV

Common diseases found on plants in the summer

This spring, we had plenty of moisture for our gardens, but rain in the spring can yield diseases in the summer. Spotted leaves are a common disease among plants. Spotted leaves are a result of fungal spores living on the surface. This fungus loves the frequently wet leaves and will reproduce quickly by splashing from one leaf to another. Once the leaf is infected, there isn’t much you can do for it. However, you can reduce the spread to new and clean leaves by avoiding wetting the foliage. If you have to water the leaves, water them early in the day, so it will have time to evaporate the moisture during the day and dry come night time. Another option is to spray a preventative fungicide to protect the leaves before spots begin to show. Most fungicides come in an organic or synthetic solution.
GardeningHampshire Review

Tidying up in the garden

We are well into August and are finding her cooler days an unexpected treat. We have even gotten some rain here and there. Those never-ending dry, hot August days are not at all missed. Take some pictures of annuals in containers and areas in your garden with plant combinations you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy