People Experiencing Homelessness at All-Time Low in Milwaukee. Our local governments have had remarkable success in lowering the number of people experiencing homelessness without shelter this year. Each January, the Milwaukee Continuum of Care (CoC) conducts the Point in Time count, wherein they search Milwaukee County to find people who are unsheltered. In January 2021, only 17 individuals were found to be unsheltered on a single night. Compare this to January 2016, when that number was 207 individuals. This represents a 92 percent decrease in five years and underscores the success of our local model.