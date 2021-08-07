Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

50 Years Ago: Paul McCartney Breaks Every Rule on ‘Uncle Albert/Admiral Halsey’

By Nick DeRiso
Posted by 
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paul McCartney's first solo No. 1 single actually hearkened back to the way he worked toward the end of his time with the Beatles. He'd been the principal architect of a medley that dominated the second side of 1969's Abbey Road, the last album completed by McCartney's old group. Originally titled "The Long One," it featured a series of joined song snippets. John Lennon would later trash the concept as nothing more than a desk-clearing exercise, but something sparked for McCartney creatively.

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Linda Mccartney
Person
George Martin
Person
Halsey
Person
John Lennon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Q A#Columbia Studios#Fleet Admiral#Wingspan#Beatles#A R Studios#Americana
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicTODAY.com

Paul McCartney explains the surprising way he came up with the name 'Sgt. Pepper'

“Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band” is a landmark album and song that may have happened because of a simple miscommunication. In the new Hulu documentary “McCartney 3, 2, 1,” Paul McCartney reveals how the name “Sgt. Pepper” actually came to be before it became one of the Beatles’ most well-known and influential recordings.
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Paul McCartney once named this ‘hilarious’ Beatles song as his favourite

Every fan of The Beatles agrees that it’s hard to pick a favourite song. But this hasn’t stopped Paul McCartney from being asked numerous times which one he would pick.Considering he’s behind some of the band’s greatest tracks, it’s no surprise that McCartney doesn’t seem to have a fixed top choice. Over the years, the musician has name-checked several.However, it’s the song he selected during a 1988 interview with Mark Lewisohn that registers as his most unexpected choice.McCartney picked a B-side that featured on the original single of his very own “Let It Be”.“People are only just discovering the...
MusicPosted by
Los Angeles Times

The unmaking of a Beatle: George Harrison’s widow and son on the legacy of ‘All Things Must Pass’

All things must pass, but George Harrison is forever. The late singer-songwriter released his three-LP solo album, an explosion of pent-up musical energy after the dissolution of the Beatles, 50 years ago. Well, 51 — but much like the Olympics, Harrison’s estate is calling for a do-over of 2020. And a vast new box set celebrating the album’s anniversary, on sale Friday, only proves that the quietest Beatle arguably had the most to say.
Musicmyq105.com

Beatles: Two Setlists Written By Paul McCartney Headed to Auction

Beatles fans with some seriously deep pockets should keep an eye on an auction taking place in October featuring some rare pieces of memorabilia. On October 28, two setlists written by Paul McCartney from the pre-fame days of the Fab Four will be hitting the auction block via Bonham’s. Per...
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Paul McCartney's Lookalike Grandson, Who Just Graduated From Yale

Almost 60 years ago, Paul McCartney became a teen idol, along with the rest of The Beatles. Today, the music legend and winner of 18 Grammys is 76 years old and still performing. Along with his career, there are two other roles that McCartney is passionate about: being a father and grandfather. The artist has five children and eight grandchildren, and he's close with all of them. That includes his oldest grandchild, Arthur Alistair Donald, who just graduated from Yale and is the spitting image of his famous grandfather when he was young. To hear more about Paul McCartney's lookalike grandson and the rest of his family, read on.
Musicwfav951.com

55 Years Ago: The Beatles Release ‘Revolver’

It was 55 years ago Sunday (August 8th, 1966), that the Beatles released their groundbreaking seventh album Revolver. What sets the album apart from its predecessors is that aside from a brief nine date UK tour the previous winter, and no new movie to be shot for 1966, the group had an unprecedented five months off to recharge their creative batteries, and for the first time the group was able to spend open-ended hours working on new sounds by experimenting with new instruments and state of the art technology. With a lighter schedule, the Beatles were able to take a full 11 weeks to record what has become one of rock's most important milestones.
MusicNewsweek

Here's How All 66 Beatles' Solo Albums Rank

Already one of history's greatest rock bands, The Beatles were even more than the sum of their parts. In the wake of the band's legendary 1960s run came a number of high-profile solo releases from each individual member. That includes Ringo, who's eponymous 1973 album peaked at No. 2 on the U.S. charts and yielded two No. 1 singles … with a little help from his friends, of course.
Music1029thebuzz.com

Paul McCartney & Sean Lennon Say John Lennon Would’ve Dug Auto-Tune

Both John Lennon's songwriting partner, Paul McCartney, and the late-Beatle's son, Sean Lennon feel that John would be a fan of auto-tuning his voice — the au courant, note-cheating, pitch-shifting studio device. According to TheWrap.com, “Macca” and Sean appeared on episodes of the Apple TV+ series of Watch The Sound With Mark Ronson, with McCartney telling the famed producer: “I’d say that if John Lennon had had an opportunity he would have been all over it. Not so much to fix your voice, but just to play with it.”
Musickffb.com

Timeless Trivia: Why did Paul McCartney Name his Group Wings?

Timeless Trivia: On August 3, 1971, Paul McCartney, formed the Group Wings. The name of Wings came to Paul during the birth of his daughter Stella, both Linda and the baby almost died. Paul was praying fervently and the image of wings came to his mind. He decided to name his new band “Wings”. Thumbs up to Paul for all those prayers for Stella and all the Timeless Music!
CelebritiesPosted by
98.7 WFGR

July 29, 1966, Marked New Eras for Bob Dylan, the Beatles and Cream

On July 29, 1966, the personal and professional trajectories of three of rock's most notable names shifted — some for the worse, some for the better. The day spelled misfortune for two of them: Bob Dylan, who crashed his motorcycle just outside Woodstock, N.Y., and subsequently disappeared from the public eye for several months, and John Lennon, whose "more popular than Jesus" comment landed in the U.S. Both proved to be events that inevitably altered the course of the artists' careers.
Movieswfav951.com

Flashback: The Beatles’ ‘Help!’ Premieres In London

It was 56 years ago today (July 29th, 1965) that the Beatles' second film Help! had its world premiere at the London Pavilion in Piccadilly Circus. The movie, which poked fun at the burgeoning British spy film genre made famous by the James Bond films, featured the comedic plot of a group of far-eastern fundamentalists trying to retrieve a “sacrificial ring” that a member of their congregation had sent to Ringo Starr in a fan letter.
Entertainmentillinoisnewsnow.com

Paul McCartney says the Beatles “keep going” because there are still “little things” to discover

Paul McCartney‘s new Hulu docuseries McCartney 3, 2, 1 is the latest installment of what’s shaping up to be a huge year for Beatles and Beatles-adjacent material. That includes the pending release of Peter Jackson‘s Get Back, to the just-released 50th anniversary edition of George Harrison‘s All Things Must Pass, to McCartney’s own album, McCartney III Reimagined. But McCartney thinks there will always be a demand for Beatles material, because there’s always going to be someone out there who’s yet to discover them.
Rock Musicmetalinsider.net

Metal By Numbers 8/5: Paul McCartney reigns

Metal By Numbers is a weekly column in which we look at the top metal sellers and debuts of the week. Last week, we saw the impact of Record Store Day and how valuable it is to the industry. Due to all the special releases, we saw several albums get pushed off the charts. However, most reappeared this week, such as Evanescence, Buckcherry, Helloween, etc. Sadly, we did not see the return of At The Gates. Claiming the #1 spot is Paul McCartney, which shouldn’t be a surprise. 79 years old and still crushing!
MusicGuitar Player

Watch The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Mini-Documentary Clip

On this day in 1966, The Beatles’ seventh studio long-player, Revolver, was released. Bouncing on from the similarly immersive Rubber Soul album tracked months prior, the band entered EMI's Abbey Road Studios in April 1966 to pursue some highly experimental recording techniques. At this point in their career, The Beatles...
Musicliveforlivemusic.com

Behind The Scenes Of The Beatles’ Groundbreaking ‘Revolver’ Album 55 Years Later [Listen]

1966’s Revolver is the album that ultimately cemented The Beatles‘ reputation as creative studio geniuses atop the pyramid of commercial music at the time. It may not have the epic range of material as heard on The White Album, or the cohesiveness of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band released the following year, but Revolver marks the first time where the Beatles truly stepped outside of their comfort zone in the studio and expanded the idea of what rock and roll could be.
Musicdecaturradio.com

50 Years Ago: George Harrison Mounts ‘The Concert For Bangladesh’

It was 50 years ago Sunday (August 1st, 1971) that George Harrison and friends performed the legendary Concert For Bangladesh at New York City's Madison Square Garden. Harrison organized the shows at the urging of his mentor, sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar, who asked Harrison to help raise and awareness for his native, famine stricken East Pakistan, by then renamed Bangladesh. Harrison sprang into action and rounded up a veritable who's who in the rock community, including fellow Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr, the semi-reclusive Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Billy Preston, Leon Russell, Badfinger, and well over a dozen horn players and singers. With the world's eyes on him, Harrison planned rock's first global fundraiser, as well as his debut as a solo performer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy