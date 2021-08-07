Cancel
Maryland State

New Commission Will Study Md. State Parks As Visits Soared During Pandemic

By Elizabeth Shwe
marylandmatters.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new legislative commission will study the increasing demands on Maryland state parks starting next month. Senate Pres. Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) announced the creation of the State Park Investment Commission on Friday, which will make recommendations on the need for new parks in “recreational deserts” and whether existing parks are accessible to certain populations such as those who do not have a car or are low-income.

