It turns out Red Sox reliever Garrett Whitlock actually is human. I feel like more often than not lately I’m having to talk to everyone after a loss, and that’s because the Red Sox are in the midst of the worst stretch of their season. While it was a team effort in the first half to give them a first-place standing, it’s been a team effort since the All-Star break that has seen their descent. One man I thought was going to be safe from the current freefall in the standings was Garrett Whitlock.