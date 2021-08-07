Texans Pro Bowl Returner: His Secrets To Success?

In Andre Roberts, the Houston Texans acquired one of the NFL's premier return specialists.

A Pro Bowler in each of his last three seasons, one with the New York Jets and two with the Buffalo Bills, and an All-Pro in 2018, Roberts has carved out a niche for himself and dominates in his role.

And this streak of awards is something he takes a great deal of pride in.

"As a player you want to make the All-Pro team, and the Pro Bowl is a bonus," Roberts said. "But I take a lot of pride in being the best in the league, and I try to be the top of the league every single year that I'm playing."

So does he have a personal approach to returning? Well...

"Absolutely, but I can't give that away," Roberts said. "Unfortunately, I can't tell you everything, but I do for sure."

That was the theme for the majority of his interview on Friday - 'I'm not giving anything away.'

The definition of a journeyman, Roberts is now with his seventh different team in nine years but should be with the Texans until at least 2022, having signed a two-year deal.

As such, he should be around to watch Houston's younger receivers grow in the meantime, headlined by this year's third-round pick Nico Collins.

"Nico is a really good athlete," Roberts said. "He's going to be special when he gets it together. He's coming to a new team, new area, new offense. He still has a lot to learn, but he's a really good athlete, and if he keeps his head down, he's going to be special."

But while fans wait to see how 'special' Collins can become, hopefully, they'll get a glimpse of how special Roberts already is.

