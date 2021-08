American pro golfer Xander Schauffele has taken home the gold medal for Men’s Golf at this weekend’s Olympic golfing event, held on July 31 in Tokyo. The pro was faced with multiple challenges during his game. On Hole 14, one of his drives struck out of bounds towards the right, ending as a bogey. After the round, he said he fell short of the gap when he was directing his second shot, but the ball somehow drove into and out of the trees. By Hole 17, Schauffele drove into a sand trap, but an audacious approach created an opportunity for a six-foot birdie putt that he knocked down to take the lead. He was able to pull a par save on 18 after an additional missed fairway. Luckily, Xander was rescued by a clutch approach shot, earning him a one-stroke victory for a final score of 67.