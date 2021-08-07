Apalachicola Matriarch: Giuseppina Mirabella Poloronis Part 2

Three Reasons Why You Should Not Over Prune Your Palms. You can’t drive very far in Florida without seeing a palm tree. It is an important piece of the Florida identity, after all the sable palm is our state tree. They provide a great habitats for several animals, insects, and even other plants. Their flowers and berries provide important food sources for bees, pollinators, all sorts of birds, and habitat for bats. As long as it is the right plant, in the right place, palms can be a great choice in a home landscape, but will need a moderate amount of care. For this blog post, we will be talking about the dangers of over-pruning palms. Knowing how much to prune can ensure that your palms stay healthy for years to come.