Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Apalachicola Matriarch: Giuseppina Mirabella Poloronis Part 2

By Pam Richardson Guest Columnist
franklincounty.news
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthor’s note: The following story is part 2 of the story of Giuseppina Mirabella Poloronis. Last week, the story covered Giuseppina Di Maggio's birth and early life in Sicily., as well as her marriage to Mario Mirabella. This week Pam Richardson continues with her marriage to Stratis Poloronis, which took place after Mario passed away at age 38 in July 1926. The author notes she is indebted to family members Al Mirabella, Mary Jo Mirabella, Dimples Poloronis, Olympia Poloronis Pridgeon, and Pam Poloronis Vathis, for their contributions to this story, as well as to Despina George.

www.franklincounty.news

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christo
Person
Al Capone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Citizenship#Matriarch#Fishing Boats#Poloronis#Greeks#Turks#Panagiotis#The Old Quincy Highway#Mosconis#Italians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Greece
Related
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Psaki takes aim at DeSantis over Florida ventilator request

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday questioned why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would be "opposed" to receiving ventilators given the COVID-19 rise in his state. “As a policy, we don’t send ventilators to states without their interest in receiving the ventilators. I think the most important question...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Mike Lindell: MyPillow CEO ‘attacked’ at South Dakota hotel

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell opened up the third and last day of his “cyber symposium” in South Dakota visibly distressed, saying that he had been “attacked” at his hotel the previous night. The gathering is meant to provide evidence for the baseless conspiracy theories surrounding the 2020 election and the false claims that it was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Mr Lindell said he had been targeted near the elevators of his hotel and that another symposium participant’s house was raided, adding that all the electronics were taken. “Last night when I got to the hotel, I was...
Florida StateValueWalk

Ron DeSantis: “Florida Isn’t Getting COVID Fast Enough.”

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida seems to be handling Florida becoming a COVID epicenter well. He thinks Floridians are actually not getting COVID fast enough and is looking for new revolutionary ways to continue to spread COVID in Florida. Disclaimer: This is a satirical article. Ron DeSantis' New Ideas For...
Aerospace & DefenseEntrepreneur

Goodbye to Acapulco, Cancun and Cabo San Lucas: NASA warns that this is how Mexican beaches will sink

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. A new tool from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration ( NASA ) makes it possible to predict how much sea level will rise due to the effects of climate change. The bad news is that the Mexican coastline could be swallowed up by the sea and iconic places like Los Cabos, Acapulco, Manzanillo and the entire Mexican Caribbean would be seriously affected.
Virginia StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Most Dangerous Animals in Virginia

I hope that you have not experienced anything of the sort that is dangerous to you in our state. Whatever the case may be, you can't ever be too careful, whether hazardous weather or deadly creatures. In Virginia, you need to be aware of these 5 dangerous animals:
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

DeSantis confronts growing resistance over COVID-19 handling

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing growing resistance to his hard-line stance against COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates. Officials in a handful of Florida school districts are moving to flout DeSantis’s July 30 executive order banning schools from requiring students to wear face masks, even as his administration threatens to withhold pay to superintendents and school board members who defy his orders.
ReligionPicayune Item

Be sure not to forget that one part

Every summer I’m visited by a scene from the past when my daughter Victoria was five years old. Having taught her to swim the year before, her grandfather sat on a lounge chair to watch Victoria swim. She jumped into the pool, but never surfaced. Her seven-year-old cousin Tiffani grabbed her arm and pulled her towards the ladder as her grandfather dove in and made, in his words, a heroic rescue. (Just ask him. He’ll describe it in great detail.)
Sarasota, FLLongboat Observer

Pioneer. Globetrotter. Designer. Athlete. Trendsetter. Epicure. Philanthropist. Songster. Provocateur. Innovator. Matriarch.

Pioneer. Globetrotter. Designer. Athlete. Trendsetter. Epicure. Philanthropist. Songster. Provocateur. Innovator. Matriarch. These are but a few of the many roles performed by the indefatigable Ruth Miriam Ohringer Frank, who died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Longboat Key, FL on June 13, five months shy of her hundredth birthday.
Hawaii StateAdirondack Daily Enterprise

Belle Part XIV: Hawaii

“It was a casual conversation at the Bohemian Club that sent us to Honolulu. Several members talking together, mentioned Joe Strong. They all agreed he was a brilliant painter doing remarkably clever work. But they feared the studio was getting too popular. With parties that lasted till long after midnight, friends dropping in at all hours interrupting his work and giving him an excuse to brew his famous punch, he was wasting his time and his talents.
Religiongordonconwell.edu

Attentiveness: Both/And, Part 2

Zoroastrianism best describes the spirit of our age. It is a cosmic vision of creation where all is created by one of two gods: EITHER by the evil god Ahriman, OR by the good god Ahura Mazda. All of the world, and every part of creation is either good or evil.
GardeningUniversity of Florida

Palm Care: Part 1

Three Reasons Why You Should Not Over Prune Your Palms. You can’t drive very far in Florida without seeing a palm tree. It is an important piece of the Florida identity, after all the sable palm is our state tree. They provide a great habitats for several animals, insects, and even other plants. Their flowers and berries provide important food sources for bees, pollinators, all sorts of birds, and habitat for bats. As long as it is the right plant, in the right place, palms can be a great choice in a home landscape, but will need a moderate amount of care. For this blog post, we will be talking about the dangers of over-pruning palms. Knowing how much to prune can ensure that your palms stay healthy for years to come.
Public HealthParkersburg News & Sentinel

Do your part

It has been almost three weeks since we returned from our Las Vegas conference. We learned in a video message from the National Speakers Association (NSA) Chairperson last week, less than 10 people out of the 600+ attendees, tested positive for COVID following the conference. We weren’t told if they likely had it before the conference or picked it up while in Las Vegas. We learned it is possible to have large conferences safely and protect the attendees if proper protocols are in place.

Comments / 0

Community Policy