These Are the Most In-Demand Festival Headliners in Hip-Hop Over the Last Five Years

Festivals are the best way for rappers to get out and reach the people. While the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to touring for more than a year, artists have been hitting the road once again this year. Originally reserved for just super fans, music festivals have become more mainstream and marketed much better than they were in the past. Hip-hop wasn't always embraced by the organizers of certain fests, but as the genre becomes even bigger, they're left with no choice but to have rappers headline their stages. In the last five years, plenty of rap artists have put on memorable performances at festivals around the country, and put the opportunity to good use. Focusing on the bigger festivals, namely Coachella, Lollapalooza, Rolling Loud, Bonnaroo, Governors Ball, Made In America and Austin City Limits, XXL highlights the artists who have headlined these shows more than most.

